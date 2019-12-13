Watch: Lonely Volunteer Gets Holiday Surprise
A lonely man, with a heart of gold, is given a holiday surprise.
The BBC did a heartwarming story on a man named Terrence who does tons of volunteer work. He also struggles with depression and loneliness, and doesn't have a Christmas tree this year, so they decided to change that.
They got together with a nearby college and surprised him with presents, a Christmas tree, and a choral group singing his favorite carol, "Silent Night". You can't help but be moved when you see how touched he is by it all.
Terrence has spent the last 20 Christmas Days on his own.— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 12, 2019
So #BBCBreakfast, @mrdanwalker and @OldhamCollege wanted to bring him some Christmas cheer --❤️ pic.twitter.com/NtzZQbSEc7