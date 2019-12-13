Watch: Lonely Volunteer Gets Holiday Surprise

A lonely man, with a heart of gold, is given a holiday surprise.

The BBC did a heartwarming story on a man named Terrence who does tons of volunteer work.  He also struggles with depression and loneliness, and doesn't have a Christmas tree this year, so they decided to change that.

They got together with a nearby college and surprised him with presents, a Christmas tree, and a choral group singing his favorite carol, "Silent Night".  You can't help but be moved when you see how touched he is by it all.

