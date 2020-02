A woman in Germany is making her town more accessible by building wheelchair ramps out of Legos.

Rita Ebel makes wheelchair ramps out of Legos in the west German town of Hanau in the hope of creating a barrier-free world for wheelchair users https://t.co/XDQG2tG7eZ pic.twitter.com/3QlcilM04w — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2020