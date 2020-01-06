Watch: "Kiss Cam" Proposal Prank

Have you seen this "Kiss Cam" proposal PRANK?

January 6, 2020
Some guy did a "kiss cam" proposal prank at a New York Islanders game last Thursday, and it went viral over the weekend.  After kissing his date, he scoots into the aisle, reaches into his pocket like he's getting a ring, and then gets down on one knee.

But he takes his hand back OUT of his pocket and uses it to tie his shoe.  He fooled everyone in the place, including his girlfriend.  Unless she was in on the joke.  Either way, the Islanders lost the game.

