Watch: "English For Beginners" Christmas Commercial

This is from 2016, but it's everywhere again. It's a three-minute Christmas commercial for an eBay-type company from Poland called Allegro. It features an elderly man who orders an "English for Beginners" kit online, and then practices constantly.

He makes notes, listens to tapes, and studies everywhere he goes. Then he takes a flight to England to visit the home of a couple and their little daughter. As soon as the girl sees him, he greets her with, "Hi, I am your grandpa."

Warning: There are TWO F-WORDS in close succession at the 1:31 mark, but I guess it's all part of "learning English".)