Watch: Celebrities Rally For Bullied Kid

Celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan sent videos of support to a 9-year-old boy with dwarfism who said he wanted to kill himself because people were bullying him at school. And a GoFundMe to send him to Disney has already raised well over $100,000.

9 year old wanting to commit suicide due to being bullied. -------- pic.twitter.com/DysTrmlaiD — YouDontNeedToKnowMyName (@S11E11B11A) February 20, 2020