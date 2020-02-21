Watch: Celebrities Rally For Bullied Kid

Celebrities are rallying around a bullied Australian kid who has dwarfism.

February 21, 2020
The Y98 Morning Show
The Y98 Morning Show
Hugh Jackman

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan sent videos of support to a 9-year-old boy with dwarfism who said he wanted to kill himself because people were bullying him at school.  And a GoFundMe to send him to Disney has already raised well over $100,000.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
celebrities
rally
bullied
Kid
Y98 Morning Show