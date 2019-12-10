Twitter's "Most Tweeted Of 2019"

Twitter released its year-end data yesterday. And this year, instead of ranking how many Tweets things got, they ranked how many DIFFERENT PEOPLE were Tweeting about them.

Here are the Top 5 in various categories:

Top TV Shows:

• "Game of Thrones"

• "Stranger Things"

• "The Simpsons"

• "La Casa de Papel"

• "Grey's Anatomy"

Top Movies:

• "Avengers: Endgame"

• "Toy Story 4"

• "Joker"

• "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

• "The Lion King"

Top Actors:

• Tom Holland

• Chris Evans

• Zendaya

• Robert Downey Jr.

• Cameron Boyce

Top Musicians:

• BTS

• Ariana Grande

• Drake

• Rihanna

• Cardi B.

Sports Teams:

• Barcelona

• Real Madrid

• Manchester United

• Liverpool

• Paris Saint-Germain

Male Athletes:

• Neymar

• Lionel Messi

• Cristiano Ronaldo

• LeBron James

• Kawhi Leonard

Female Athletes:

• Megan Rapinoe

• Serena Williams

• Naomi Osaka

• Alex Morgan

• Simone Biles

Click Here to see more.