Twitter's "Most Tweeted Of 2019"

Here are the MOST Tweeted movies, TV shows, actors and athletes of 2019.

December 10, 2019
The Y98 Morning Show
The Y98 Morning Show
twitter

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Twitter released its year-end data yesterday.  And this year, instead of ranking how many Tweets things got, they ranked how many DIFFERENT PEOPLE were Tweeting about them.

Here are the Top 5 in various categories:

Top TV Shows: 

• "Game of Thrones"

• "Stranger Things"

• "The Simpsons"

• "La Casa de Papel"

• "Grey's Anatomy"

 

Top Movies:

• "Avengers: Endgame"

• "Toy Story 4"

• "Joker"

• "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

• "The Lion King"

 

Top Actors:

• Tom Holland

• Chris Evans

• Zendaya

• Robert Downey Jr.

• Cameron Boyce

 

Top Musicians:

• BTS

• Ariana Grande

• Drake

• Rihanna

• Cardi B.

 

Sports Teams: 

• Barcelona

• Real Madrid

• Manchester United

• Liverpool

• Paris Saint-Germain

 

Male Athletes:

• Neymar

• Lionel Messi

• Cristiano Ronaldo

• LeBron James

• Kawhi Leonard

 

Female Athletes:

• Megan Rapinoe

• Serena Williams

• Naomi Osaka

• Alex Morgan

• Simone Biles

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Y98 Morning Show
most
Tweeted
2019
year