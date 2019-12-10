Twitter's "Most Tweeted Of 2019"
Here are the MOST Tweeted movies, TV shows, actors and athletes of 2019.
Twitter released its year-end data yesterday. And this year, instead of ranking how many Tweets things got, they ranked how many DIFFERENT PEOPLE were Tweeting about them.
Here are the Top 5 in various categories:
Top TV Shows:
• "Game of Thrones"
• "Stranger Things"
• "The Simpsons"
• "La Casa de Papel"
• "Grey's Anatomy"
Top Movies:
• "Avengers: Endgame"
• "Toy Story 4"
• "Joker"
• "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
• "The Lion King"
Top Actors:
• Tom Holland
• Chris Evans
• Zendaya
• Robert Downey Jr.
• Cameron Boyce
Top Musicians:
• BTS
• Ariana Grande
• Drake
• Rihanna
• Cardi B.
Sports Teams:
• Barcelona
• Real Madrid
• Manchester United
• Liverpool
• Paris Saint-Germain
Male Athletes:
• Neymar
• Lionel Messi
• Cristiano Ronaldo
• LeBron James
• Kawhi Leonard
Female Athletes:
• Megan Rapinoe
• Serena Williams
• Naomi Osaka
• Alex Morgan
• Simone Biles
