Tinder's "Year In Swipe"

Tinder just released their "Year in Swipe" where they studied the data from their users' profiles to find out what was popular in 2019.

And they found the FACEPALM is the hottest emoji on their app. It showed up in 41% more Tinder bios this year than it did in 2018.

They also found the 10 words that people use in their bios the most, and they read like some kind of dystopian Gen Z word soup: Real . . . lit . . . cause or mission . . . stan . . . tea . . . travel . . . woke . . . connection . . . explore . . . and snack.

They also found the cities that had the biggest jump in Tinder use are: Atlanta . . . Orlando . . . San Diego . . . Dallas . . . and Philadelphia.

