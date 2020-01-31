Things To Look Forward To In February

Tomorrow is the first day of February! Here are all the things we're looking forward to...

1. There are a ton of holidays and events, like the fact it's Black History Month . . . Groundhog Day, which is this Sunday . . . Valentine's Day on the 14th . . . Presidents' Day on the 17th . . . and Mardi Gras is February 25th, which means Ash Wednesday is the 26th.

There's also National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day tomorrow . . . World Cancer Day on the 4th . . . Shower with a Friend Day on the 5th . . . National Pizza Day on the 9th . . . National Guitar Day on the 11th . . . and World Radio Day on the 13th.

2. In sports, of course Super Bowl 54 is this Sunday, between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

If you'll be going through football withdrawal after Sunday, the inaugural season of the XFL reboot kicks off next weekend. And the NBA All-Star Game and the Daytona 500 both go down a week later, on Sunday the 16th.

3. On TV, a couple premieres you might want on your radar include: The final season of "The Clone Wars" on Disney+ . . . the new comic book series "Locke & Key" on Netflix . . . Season 3 of "The Masked Singer" on Fox . . .

The 3rd Season of ABC's "American Idol" . . . the 18th Season of NBC's "The Voice" . . . Season 5 of AMC's "Better Call Saul" . . . and the 40th Season of "Survivor" on CBS. And the Oscars will air next Sunday, February 9th, on ABC.

4. Some movies coming out include the Harley Quinn flick "Birds of Prey" on the 7th . . . "Sonic the Hedgehog" on the 14th . . . and "The Call of the Wild" with Harrison Ford on the 21st.

5. And finally, it's a Leap Year, so we get a February 29th this year for the first time since 2016.

