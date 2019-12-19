Things That Weren't Acceptable At Work Ten Years Ago

91% of senior managers in a recent survey agreed that most companies have loosened their rules in the workplace over the last decade.

Here are the top five things that weren't acceptable 10 years ago, but are now...

1. Visible tattoos. 35% agreed they used to be unacceptable, but aren't anymore.

2. Casual clothing, 34%.

3. Weird hair colors, 34%.

4. Non-traditional piercings like nose rings, 33%.

5. Using casual language and emojis in work emails, 30%.

Now here are the top things that are STILL unacceptable...

1. Swearing at work. 54% agreed it's still not okay.

2. Bringing your pet to work, 51%.

3. Political décor on your desk, 48%.

4. Watching political videos in the office, 44%.

5. Listening to music without headphones, 41%.

