MentalFloss.com found 40 things that turn 35 this year.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. "Back to the Future"

2. New Coke

3. "We Are the World", Live Aid, and Farm Aid

4. "Wrestlemania 1"

5. Pictionary

6. The discovery of the Titanic wreckage

7. The worst song of all time, Starship's "We Built This City"

8. Guns N' Roses

9. The Nintendo Entertainment System and "Super Mario Brothers"

10. "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?"

11. Blockbuster Video

12. "Calvin & Hobbes"

13. Microsoft Windows 1.0

14. The first dot-com domain

15. "The Breakfast Club", "St. Elmo's Fire", and the Brat Pack

16. "The Goonies" and "Pee Wee's Big Adventure"

17. Celebrities Keira Knightley, Reggie Bush, Lana Del Rey, Anna Kendrick, Bruno Mars, Michael Phelps, Amanda Seyfried, and Cristiano Ronaldo

18. "The Golden Girls" and "Thundercats"

19. Elmo

20. David Letterman's Top 10 List

