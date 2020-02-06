Things That Turn 35 This Year
A list of things that turn 35 this year include...
MentalFloss.com found 40 things that turn 35 this year.
Here are some of the highlights:
1. "Back to the Future"
2. New Coke
3. "We Are the World", Live Aid, and Farm Aid
4. "Wrestlemania 1"
5. Pictionary
6. The discovery of the Titanic wreckage
7. The worst song of all time, Starship's "We Built This City"
8. Guns N' Roses
9. The Nintendo Entertainment System and "Super Mario Brothers"
10. "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?"
11. Blockbuster Video
12. "Calvin & Hobbes"
13. Microsoft Windows 1.0
14. The first dot-com domain
15. "The Breakfast Club", "St. Elmo's Fire", and the Brat Pack
16. "The Goonies" and "Pee Wee's Big Adventure"
17. Celebrities Keira Knightley, Reggie Bush, Lana Del Rey, Anna Kendrick, Bruno Mars, Michael Phelps, Amanda Seyfried, and Cristiano Ronaldo
18. "The Golden Girls" and "Thundercats"
19. Elmo
20. David Letterman's Top 10 List
