"Rolling Stone" has a list of the WORST and BEST Super Bowl Halftime Shows.

Here are the five WORST:

1. The Black Eyed Peas, 2011. It also featured Usher and Slash.

2. "Everything From 1967-1989", which was before the show was turned into an event. "Rolling Stone" describes it as "a low-budget blur of college marching bands, Elvis impersonators, Carol Channing, George Burns, the Rockettes and year after year, Up With People."

3. New Kids on the Block, 1991. This was still early on, so New Kids were performing their sappier songs, like "This One's for the Children". It was also a downer because the Gulf War had just started.

4. Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton, and Tina Turner, 2000. None of the stars did any of their actual hits.

5. Gloria Estefan and Olympic Figure Skaters, 1992. A "Winter Magic" pageant, because the game was in Minnesota. It featured giant snowmen, and figure skaters like Dorothy Hamill and Brian Boitano.

And here are the five BEST:

1. U2, 2002. Just a few months after 9/11, U2 made this a tribute to the victims. After kicking off with "Beautiful Day", they played "MLK" while scrolling the names of the dead on a giant screen, building up to "Where the Streets Have No Name".

2. Prince, 2007. It included an epic guitar jam on "Purple Rain".

3. Beyoncé, 2013. It also included a Destiny's Child reunion, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams being magically launched up to the stage.

4. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, N'Sync, Nelly, and Mary J. Blige, 2001. The infamous "Walk This Way" jam: People still love to argue over this one: Brilliant or insane? "Rolling Stone" loved it.

5. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, 2009. They say "A 14-minute end-zone power drive that crammed in all the fervor of a four-hour concert marathon."

