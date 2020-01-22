The Office Tasks We Hate Doing

A new survey asked people what office tasks they hate doing the most...

1. Manual data entry.

2. Email.

3. Organizing digital files into the right folders.

4. Compiling reports.

5. Managing invoices.

The survey also found we waste an average of three hours a day on boring, repetitive computer tasks.

And 34% of people in the U.S. even find themselves staying at work late sometimes to do those jobs.