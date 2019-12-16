The Most Self-Centered Generation

Psychologists at Michigan State University just released the results of a study that found BABY BOOMERS are the MOST sensitive and self-centered generation.

Quote, "Individuals who were born earlier in the century started off with higher levels of hyper-sensitivity, or the type of narcissism where people are full of themselves, as well as willfulness, which is the tendency to impose opinions on others."

And, quote, "They're not open to criticism."

