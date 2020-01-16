The Most Common Winter-Related Injuries

71% of us have experienced a winter-related injury before, according to a recent study. And slips and falls are the #1 cause.

They're followed by cooking-related injuries . . . hurting yourself while decorating, or taking decorations down . . . and injuries from shoveling snow.

Shoveling is also the #1 winter-related thing that causes aches and pains for Americans.

The top four things that make us ache this time of year are shoveling . . . sitting too long in a car or on a plane . . . cooking-related injuries . . . and dealing with decorations.

25% of us have had a winter-related back injury before . . . 21% have had neck pain . . . and 18% have dealt with achy knees.

Click Here to see more.