Here are the most ANNOYING things about winter, according to a recent survey of 2,000 people...

1. The days are too short. (The good news is Saturday is the shortest day of the year. So they'll start getting longer now.)

2. Higher heating bills.

3. Less sunshine because there are more clouds.

4. Scraping ice off your windshield.

5. Driving in bad weather.

Slipping on ice, and feeling like you're ALWAYS cold also made the top ten. Here are a few more that cracked the top 25 . . .

Cold, wet shoes . . . runny noses . . . chapped lips . . . dry skin . . . waiting for your car to warm up . . . getting out of bed when the house is cold . . . getting INTO a cold bed . . . and finally, too much Christmas music.

