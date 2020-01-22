The Most And Least Stressed States

A new study ranked all 50 states from the most stressed to least stressed.

The rankings are based on six factors that cause major stress: Commute times . . . unemployment . . . hours worked . . . population density . . . home price to income ratio . . . and the percent of the population that's uninsured.

And based on all of that, the 10 most stressed states are:

Florida . . . New Jersey . . . Texas . . . California . . . Maryland . . . Georgia . . . Delaware . . . Virginia . . . ILLINOIS . . . and Mississippi.

And the 10 least stressed are:

Iowa . . . North Dakota . . . Minnesota . . . Utah . . . Montana . . . Vermont . . . Wisconsin . . . South Dakota . . . Nebraska . . . and Maine.

Click Here to see more.