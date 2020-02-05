"Forbes" has put out a list of the highest-paid podcasters. Here it is, along with their estimated earnings from the podcast last year:

1. Joe Rogan, "The Joe Rogan Experience", $30 million. He launched in 2009, as part of the first-wave of high-profile podcasts.

2. Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, "My Favorite Murder", $15 million. It already has five spin-off podcasts.

3. Financial guru Dave Ramsey, "The Dave Ramsey Show", $10 million. He also has his own "Ramsey Podcast Network," which has six other programs.

4. Dax Shepard, "Armchair Expert", $9 million. He's amassed an estimated monthly audience of 20 million since the launch in 2018.

5. Bill Simmons, "The Bill Simmons Podcast", $7 million. It's been in Apple's top 25 for the past two years, and is one of 36 shows on his "Ringer" network.

