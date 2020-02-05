The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Here are the highest-paid podcasters.

February 5, 2020
Joe Rogan

"Forbes" has put out a list of the highest-paid podcasters.  Here it is, along with their estimated earnings from the podcast last year:

1.  Joe Rogan, "The Joe Rogan Experience", $30 million.  He launched in 2009, as part of the first-wave of high-profile podcasts.

2.  Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, "My Favorite Murder", $15 million.  It already has five spin-off podcasts.

3.  Financial guru Dave Ramsey, "The Dave Ramsey Show", $10 million.  He also has his own "Ramsey Podcast Network," which has six other programs.

4.  Dax Shepard, "Armchair Expert", $9 million.  He's amassed an estimated monthly audience of 20 million since the launch in 2018.

5.  Bill Simmons, "The Bill Simmons Podcast", $7 million.  It's been in Apple's top 25 for the past two years, and is one of 36 shows on his "Ringer" network.

