The Happiest Moment Of Your Workday

A survey found 3:25 PM is when we're the happiest at work. And on average, we have eight happy moments on any given day, plus five low ones. Here are the ten happiest moments of the day overall...

1. Waking up after a great night’s sleep.

2. Eating a great dinner.

3. The moment you sit down in front of the TV at night.

4. Your boss showing you some appreciation.

5. Getting home after work.

6. Getting a complement from someone.

7. Getting a hug from your child.

8. Having a late-night snack.

9. The moment you take off your work clothes.

10. The moment you take your shoes off after work.

Some of our worst moments of the day including being stuck in traffic, spilling food, and realizing you slept through your alarm.

