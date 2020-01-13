The Greatest War Movies Ever Made

Everybody is talking about "1917", so Vulture.com put together a list of the "50 Greatest War Movies Ever".

Here' their Top 10...

1. The Japanese Akira Kurosawa movie "Ran", 1985

2. The Stanley Kubrick movie "Paths of Glory", 1957

3. "The Thin Red Line", 1998

4. The French movie "Grand Illusion", 1937

5. "Saving Private Ryan", 1998

6. "Apocalypse Now", 1979

7. "The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp", 1943

8. The Russian movie "Come and See", 1985

9. "The Big Red One", 1980

10. "The Hurt Locker", 2008

