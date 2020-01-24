The Chinese Law Of Abundance Check For 2020

The Chinese Law of Abundance Check is a way to hopefully bring you good luck all year round.

Within 24 hours of the New Moon, which is TODAY January 24, take a check from your checkbook and state your intention for the abundance you need in your life. (Now, we understand that you can do this around every New Moon in the year, so if you don't do it now, just wait a few weeks for another opportunity.)

The traditional manner to writing an Abundance Check, which has been handed down, is described below...

In place of the Date write: the date when you write the check (either today or tomorrow).

Where it says Pay to the Order of write: your name.

In the memo line write: Paid in full.

Sign the check: Law of Abundance.

Again, DO NOT write a specific dollar amount on the check. You should carry the check with you and look at it often to bring good luck, and the Universe will take it from there. Good Luck!