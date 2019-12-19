The Best TV Shows Of The Decade

"USA Today" has chosen its 25 Best Shows of the Decade. They gave the top spot to "The Americans".

Here's their Top 10:

1. ‘The Americans,’ (FX, 2013-2018)

2. ‘The Leftovers’ (HBO, 2014-2017)

3. ‘Fleabag’ (Amazon, 2016-2019)

4. ‘O.J. Made in America’ (ESPN, 2016)

5. ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO, 2011-2019)

6. ‘Veep’ (HBO, 2012-2019)

7. ‘Justified’ (FX, 2010-2015)

8. ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ (CW, 2015-2019)

9. ‘The Good Place’ (NBC, 2016-2020)

10. ‘Key and Peele’ (Comedy Central, 2012-2015)

Click Here to see more.