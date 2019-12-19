The Best TV Shows Of The Decade

Are these really the BEST TV shows of the last ten years?

December 19, 2019
The Americans

"USA Today" has chosen its 25 Best Shows of the Decade.  They gave the top spot to "The Americans".

Here's their Top 10:

1. ‘The Americans,’ (FX, 2013-2018)

2. ‘The Leftovers’ (HBO, 2014-2017)

3. ‘Fleabag’ (Amazon, 2016-2019)

4. ‘O.J. Made in America’ (ESPN, 2016)

5. ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO, 2011-2019)

6. ‘Veep’ (HBO, 2012-2019)

7. ‘Justified’ (FX, 2010-2015)

8. ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ (CW, 2015-2019)

9. ‘The Good Place’ (NBC, 2016-2020)

10. ‘Key and Peele’ (Comedy Central, 2012-2015)

