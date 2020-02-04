The Best States For Singles

WalletHub.com just ranked all 50 states from the best place for single people who don't want to be single anymore to the worst.

The rankings are based on 29 factors including: The percentage of single people . . . online dating opportunities . . . how open people are to relationships . . . the cost of dates . . . and the number of bars, movie theaters, and restaurants per capita.

The 10 best states are: Florida . . . California . . . Texas . . . New York . . . Pennsylvania . . . Ohio . . . ILLINOIS . . . Wisconsin . . . Massachusetts . . . and Michigan.

The 10 worst states are: West Virginia . . . Arkansas . . . North Dakota . . . New Mexico . . . Wyoming . . . Kansas . . . Kentucky . . . Alaska . . . Alabama . . . and Mississippi.

Click Here to see more.