The Best Horror Movies Of 2019

Here are the BEST Horror movies of the year according to "Rolling Stone".

December 10, 2019
"Rolling Stone" put together a list of the 10 Best Horror Movies of the Year...

1.  "Us" . . . Jordan Peele's follow-up to "Get Out".

2.  "Tigers Are Not Afraid" . . . Mexican orphans get help from the spirits of the dead when they run afoul of a drug cartel.

3.  "Midsommar" . . . A group of Americans travel to Sweden for a midsummer festival, and learn too late that some really messed-up stuff is going down.

4.  "In Fabric" . . . A haunted dress.  Seriously.

5.  "Crawl" . . . Alligators attack a woman and her dad in a Hurricane-flooded house.

6.  "Climax" . . . A dance troupe's party goes off the rails when someone spikes the punch with powerful hallucinogens.

7.  "The Lighthouse" . . . Two isolated lighthouse keepers succumb to madness.

8.  "Knife + Heart" . . . Someone is killing members of a gay porn production company.

9.  "The Perfection" . . . Is a former world class cellist trying to sabotage her replacement, or save her?

10.  "Luz" . . . Psychosexual religious horror from Germany.

