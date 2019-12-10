The Best Horror Movies Of 2019

"Rolling Stone" put together a list of the 10 Best Horror Movies of the Year...

1. "Us" . . . Jordan Peele's follow-up to "Get Out".

2. "Tigers Are Not Afraid" . . . Mexican orphans get help from the spirits of the dead when they run afoul of a drug cartel.

3. "Midsommar" . . . A group of Americans travel to Sweden for a midsummer festival, and learn too late that some really messed-up stuff is going down.

4. "In Fabric" . . . A haunted dress. Seriously.

5. "Crawl" . . . Alligators attack a woman and her dad in a Hurricane-flooded house.

6. "Climax" . . . A dance troupe's party goes off the rails when someone spikes the punch with powerful hallucinogens.

7. "The Lighthouse" . . . Two isolated lighthouse keepers succumb to madness.

8. "Knife + Heart" . . . Someone is killing members of a gay porn production company.

9. "The Perfection" . . . Is a former world class cellist trying to sabotage her replacement, or save her?

10. "Luz" . . . Psychosexual religious horror from Germany.

