The Best And Worst Cities For Celebrating Christmas

WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best place to celebrate Christmas this year to the worst.

The rankings are based on 33 different factors, including Christmas events and parties . . . Christmas tree farms . . . bakeries and restaurants . . . ice skating rinks . . . churches . . . how much people give to charity . . . toy stores . . . and hotel prices.

Based on all that, the best big city in the country for Christmas this year is . . . Atlanta.

Here's the rest of the top 10: Orlando . . . New York City . . . Pittsburgh . . . Chicago . . . Las Vegas . . . Los Angeles . . . San Francisco . . . Seattle . . . and Portland, Oregon.

St. Louis ranks near the TOP at number 14.

The worst big city for Christmas is . . . Hialeah, Florida.

The rest of the 10 worst are: North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . San Bernardino, California . . . Laredo, Texas . . . Glendale, Arizona . . . Chula Vista, California . . . Stockton, California . . . Garland, Texas . . . Toledo, Ohio . . . and Aurora, Colorado.

