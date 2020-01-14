The Age We Are Most Miserable

A new study out of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire looked at data from almost eight million Americans over the past three decades to figure out when people are the most MISERABLE.

And the answer is when you're 47 years and 2 months old.

Basically, our happiness as adults goes in a U-shaped curve. We're happy when we're 18, then we start getting more and more miserable over our 20s, 30s, and 40s. It bottoms out when we're 47.2, and then we start getting happier again.

By the time you hit 70, you're just as happy as you were when you were 18.

So why is middle age so depressing? Basically, the researcher says it's because you realize your big dreams really AREN'T going to come true.

But as you get older, you start to put your life in a better perspective and you become grateful for what you have, which is why you start getting happier again.

