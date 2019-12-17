Stressed Out At Work
What STRESSES you out at work?
December 17, 2019
A new survey found 87% of office workers say that they're STRESSED at work.
And here are the top seven things that cause that stress...
1. Being overloaded with busywork, 36%.
2. Not being able to "unplug" when we're at home, 31%.
3. A bad boss, 30%.
4. Conflicts with coworkers, 27%.
5. Not having enough paid time off, 25%.
6. Commuting, 18%.
7. Poor health benefits, 18%.
The survey also found 73% of people have trouble with work-life balance.
