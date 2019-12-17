Stressed Out At Work

What STRESSES you out at work?

December 17, 2019
stressed at work

A new survey found 87% of office workers say that they're STRESSED at work. 

And here are the top seven things that cause that stress...

1.  Being overloaded with busywork, 36%.

2.  Not being able to "unplug" when we're at home, 31%.

3.  A bad boss, 30%.

4.  Conflicts with coworkers, 27%.

5.  Not having enough paid time off, 25%.

6.  Commuting, 18%.

7.  Poor health benefits, 18%.

The survey also found 73% of people have trouble with work-life balance. 

