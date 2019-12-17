Rude Houseguests

A survey we saw last month found the most annoying things houseguests do are showing up unannounced, snooping around, and breaking stuff. Now we've got some examples from a recent Reddit discussion that asked the same thing. Here are the highlights . . .

1. Breaking stuff. Lots of people complained about that one. But the best story was about an uncle who decided to fix a computer that wasn't broken . . . and broke it. Then he did the same thing to the dishwasher.

2. Stealing stuff. Everything from Vicodin and other prescription drugs to someone who said all their forks mysteriously went missing.

3. Lots of toilet-related issues. Tons of people complained about things like clogged toilets . . . guests who didn't flush . . . people who flushed stuff they shouldn't . . . and one guest who left a hefty 'gift' in the bathroom TRASH CAN.

4. Grooming issues. One guest shaved their very bushy nether region in the shower, resulting in a clogged tub and hair everywhere. Another guest dyed her hair red, and managed to stain the sink, the floor, and the guest bed sheets.

5. Food rudeness. Eating ALL the food was a big complaint. Also, drinking milk straight from the carton . . . and some weirdo who took one bite out of every single apple in the house.

