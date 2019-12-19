President Trump Has Been Impeached

Yesterday the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump. Here are four things you need to know...

1. He's the third president to be impeached. The first was Andrew Johnson in 1868. The second was Bill Clinton in 1998. Richard Nixon would have been impeached, but he resigned.

2. Both of the articles of impeachment against the president needed 216 votes to pass. Abuse of Power got 230 yes votes, Obstruction of Congress got 229. The reason for the difference is one Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, only voted yes on the first.

3. The vote was basically split on party lines. All Republicans voted no on both. Two Democrats from swing districts voted no on both. And Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat who's running for president, basically abstained by voting "present."

4. The next step is the House will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, where they'll hold a trial and decide whether to convict the president and remove him from office. But that may be delayed while the rules of the trial are negotiated.

