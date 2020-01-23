Philadelphia Flyers' Mascot Gritty Under Investigation For Misconduct

The Philadelphia Flyers got a lot of attention a few years ago when they created their new mascot, Gritty. He's a big, furry, orange creature who went viral for being sort of somethig out of a nightmare.

Well, according to the Philadelphia police, Gritty is now under investigation for assault. Back in November, Gritty was doing a photoshoot with fans, and allegedly one 13-year-old kid hit Gritty on the head after a photo.

And apparently that infuriated him, and Gritty allegedly got up and PUNCHED the kid in the back.

The Flyers say they investigated, the person in the Gritty costume denied everything, and no witnesses backed up the story, so they dropped it. But the police aren't so sure, so they're now investigating the incident.

