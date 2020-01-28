Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The New NBA Logo

There's an online petition asking that Kobe be made the new NBA logo. Last we checked, it had over 1.5 million signatures, and celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, and Usher are backing it.

The current NBA logo was designed by Alan Siegel. It's a silhouette of Lakers legend Jerry West. It's basically the same logo they've used since 1971. This is a cool idea, especially since Kobe was also a Laker, but there's no indication that the league is actually considering it yet.

