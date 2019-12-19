People Who Have "Fallen From Grace" This Decade

"Business Insider" has a list of 43 people who have "fallen from grace" throughout the 2010s.

Here are the most recognizable names...

1. Bill Cosby

2. Matt Lauer

3. Lance Armstrong

4. Charlie Sheen

5. Oscar Pistorius

6. Paula Deen

7. R. Kelly

8. Bill O'Reilly

9. Harvey Weinstein

10. Jared Fogle

11. Kevin Spacey

12. Roseanne Barr

Click Here to see more.