Movie Villains Who Are Way Too Scary For Kids

The site Ranker.com has a list of the scariest villains in KIDS movies, and naturally, a lot of them are from "family-friendly" movies that came out in the '80s before everyone got a little hyper-sensitive about scary stuff.

Here's the Top 10:

1. The Witches from "The Witches", 1990

2. The Hollowgasts from "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children", 2016

3. The Other Mother from "Coraline", 2009

4. Judge Doom from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit", 1988

5. The Wheelers from "Return to Oz", 1985

6. The Watcher from "The Watcher in the Woods", 1980

7. The Child Catcher from "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang", 1968

8. The Firefighter Clown from "The Brave Little Toaster", 1987

9. Gmork from "The Neverending Story", 1984

10. Satan from "The Adventures of Mark Twain", 1985

