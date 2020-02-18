A new survey asked people about their morning habits, so you can see if you're normal or not. And here are some of the results...

1. 87% wake up to an alarm, 13% do not.

2. 85% use their phone as an alarm clock. 6% use a regular alarm clock, and 2% are still rocking a sweet clock radio.

3. 59% say the first thing they do in the morning is check their phone.

4. 36% have breakfast every day . . . 55% have breakfast sometimes . . . and 19% never have it.

5. Only 25% make their bed every morning.

6. Only 25% shower every single morning. 44% shower at night, and 31% say they sometimes shower in the morning but sometimes skip it.

7. Only 17% get out of bed immediately when they wake up without lying around for a while.

8. And 13% lay out their clothes for the day the night before.

Click Here to see more.