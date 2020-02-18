Morning Habits

Are your morning habits NORMAL or STRANGE?

February 18, 2020
The Y98 Morning Show
The Y98 Morning Show
Morning Habit

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people about their morning habits, so you can see if you're normal or not.  And here are some of the results...

1.  87% wake up to an alarm, 13% do not.

2.  85% use their phone as an alarm clock.  6% use a regular alarm clock, and 2% are still rocking a sweet clock radio.

3.  59% say the first thing they do in the morning is check their phone.

4.  36% have breakfast every day . . . 55% have breakfast sometimes . . . and 19% never have it.

5.  Only 25% make their bed every morning.

6.  Only 25% shower every single morning.  44% shower at night, and 31% say they sometimes shower in the morning but sometimes skip it.

7.  Only 17% get out of bed immediately when they wake up without lying around for a while.

8.  And 13% lay out their clothes for the day the night before. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
morning
Habits
routines
Y98 Morning Show