Morning Habits
Are your morning habits NORMAL or STRANGE?
A new survey asked people about their morning habits, so you can see if you're normal or not. And here are some of the results...
1. 87% wake up to an alarm, 13% do not.
2. 85% use their phone as an alarm clock. 6% use a regular alarm clock, and 2% are still rocking a sweet clock radio.
3. 59% say the first thing they do in the morning is check their phone.
4. 36% have breakfast every day . . . 55% have breakfast sometimes . . . and 19% never have it.
5. Only 25% make their bed every morning.
6. Only 25% shower every single morning. 44% shower at night, and 31% say they sometimes shower in the morning but sometimes skip it.
7. Only 17% get out of bed immediately when they wake up without lying around for a while.
8. And 13% lay out their clothes for the day the night before.
