Me-Time
Do you have enough ME-TIME in your relationship?
December 17, 2019
According to a new survey, 85% of people say that having "me-time" where you're alone and you can do anything you want is the key to a good relationship. And 41% would even DUMP their partner if they weren't getting enough "me-time."
The ideal amount is an average of 51 minutes a day, or around six hours a week.
And here are the top 10 things we like to do during our time alone . . .
Watching TV or movies . . . reading . . . listening to podcasts . . . exercising . . . enjoying a cup of coffee or tea . . . having a meal alone . . . going out dancing . . . shopping . . . going for a walk . . . and getting our hair done.
Click Here to see more.