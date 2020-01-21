Listen: Marcus Lemonis From "The Profit" Joins The Y98 Morning Show
Marcus Lemonis returns to the Y98 Morning Show to talk about tonight's episode of "The Profit" that is all about Grafton, Illinois!
Marcus Lemonis is the chairman and CEO of Camping World and Gander Outdoors in addition to being the star of "The Profit" the CNBC reality show about saving small businesses. Tonight's episode of "The Profit" deals a lot with Grafton, Illinois, and how it needed help to rebound from the record flooding last summer. Marcus joins the Y98 Morning Show to share a little about what he saw, and did, to help Grafton recover.