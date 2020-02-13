Look: St. Louis Blues Heart & Vascular Center T-Shirt
Barnes-Jewish Hospital has teamed with the St. Louis Blues for American Heart Month.
February 13, 2020
Since February is American Heart Month, the St. Louis Blues have teamed up with Barnes-Jewish Hopsital's Heart & Vascular Center with a limited edition t-shirt. The proceeds go toward providing automated external defibrillators to community organizations. You just have to visit the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center to get yours while supplies last.