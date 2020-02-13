Look: St. Louis Blues Heart & Vascular Center T-Shirt

Barnes-Jewish Hospital has teamed with the St. Louis Blues for American Heart Month.

February 13, 2020
STL Blues

(Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Since February is American Heart Month, the St. Louis Blues have teamed up with Barnes-Jewish Hopsital's Heart & Vascular Center with a limited edition t-shirt.  The proceeds go toward providing automated external defibrillators to community organizations. You just have to visit the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center to get yours while supplies last.

