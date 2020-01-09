Look: New Dog Harness Can Tell Your Dog's Feelings

A company has created a dog harness that tells you how your dog is FEELING. It interprets your dog's heart rate patterns to let you know if they're stressed, excited, relaxed, and more. They should go on sale later this year.

There’s more to a tail than meets the wag. Japanese company Langualess uses a color changing panel along with heart rate data and analysis to tell dog owners if man’s best friend is feeling happy, sad or hungry for a treat. #OMDCES2020 pic.twitter.com/W4EhbNe6s6 — OMD USA (@OMD_USA) January 6, 2020