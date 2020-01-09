Look: New Dog Harness Can Tell Your Dog's Feelings

A new dog harness tells you how your dog is actaully feeling??!!

dog harness

A company has created a dog harness that tells you how your dog is FEELING.  It interprets your dog's heart rate patterns to let you know if they're stressed, excited, relaxed, and more.  They should go on sale later this year.

