Look: "Love Actually" Five Year Age Difference

This post would like to remind you that there was only a five-year age difference between KEIRA KNIGHTLEY and THOMAS BRODIE-SANGSTER in "Love Actually". He was 12 and she was 17 when they filmed it.

Yearly reminder that there is only a five year age gap between Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Keira Knightley in Love Actually pic.twitter.com/ciC4v75ZPO — Madeleine Lloyd-Jones (@madelexne) December 14, 2019