LIL NAS X has already done some interesting collaborations, but he could be ready to hit us with the most interesting one yet. He posted a picture of himself with the original WIGGLES, and teased a "Rodeo" remix. He captioned it, "Y'all ready?"

Now, the Wiggles claim they're as surprised as the rest of us. They said, quote, "We don't know what's happening, but this is amazing."