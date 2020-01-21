Look: Every State's Least Favorite State
What states do Missouri and Illinois HATE?
January 21, 2020
A writer recently polled his 320,000 Instagram followers and asked them to name their state's least favorite state. And he got enough responses to draw conclusions for 49 out of 50 states with only Hawaii couldn't come up with a rival.
It looks like Missouri doesn't like Kansas, and Illinois is not a fan of Indiana. Kansas hates Missouri, and Michigan hates Illinois.
Thanks to everyone who voted. Tag someone from an enemy state.