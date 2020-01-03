Look: Dr. Phil's House For Sale

Dr. Phil recently put one of his homes on the market. Located in Los Angeles, the house, which was purchased by Dr. Phil in 2007, appears to be like every other home in the area with its yellow walls and a clay tile roof, but once you step foot into the 6,170-square-foot interior, things get a bit weird.

You will need a moment to take in everything that's going on in the living room alone, but if there's one aspect that just pops out at you, it's the collection of GUNS against the white backdrop.

The home, which was being lived in by Dr. Phil's 28-year-old son Jordan, has an asking price of $5.75 million.