Look: Delta's New Pet Carrier

Delta has created a new pet carrier for people flying with their pets which provides real-time updates on your pet during the flight, walls that regulate temperature, and automatic food and water dispensers.

Delta Air Lines is introducing an upscale alternative for four-legged travelers: a pet carrier with GPS tracking, built-in water bowl and triple-locking door. Cost: $850. https://t.co/UKzhwo0rO2 — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) January 27, 2020