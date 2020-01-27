Look: Delta's New Pet Carrier

Check out Delta's NEW pet carrier.

January 27, 2020
The Y98 Morning Show
The Y98 Morning Show
pet carrier

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Delta has created a new pet carrier for people flying with their pets which provides real-time updates on your pet during the flight, walls that regulate temperature, and automatic food and water dispensers.

Tags: 
Y98
Y98 Morning Show
look
delta
pet
carrier
New