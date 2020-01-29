Look: Bill Murray's "Groundhog Day" Super Bowl Commercial

Bill Murray was spotted filming a "Groundhog Day"-themed Super Bowl commercial for Jeep. It was in Woodstock, Illinois, where the movie was shot. Coincidentally, the Super Bowl is happening on Groundhog Day, February 2nd.

They got Bill's brother Brian Doyle-Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky to reprise their roles as Mayor Buster Green and Ned Ryerson, respectively. There's no word on whether Andie MacDowell will return as Rita Hanson.