Listen: The Best Wake Up Songs

The Y98 Morning Show talked about how a SONG is actually better to wake up to than an ALARM. So naturally, you chimed in with some GREAT suggestions. Here are just a few...

"Walking On Sunshine" by Katrina and The Waves

"Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys

"Tub Thumping" by Chumbawamba

"Dog Days Are Over" by Florence and The Machine

"Bring Me to Life" by Evanescence

"I've Got You Babe" by Sonny and Cher

"Gimme Some Lovin'" by The Spencer Davis Group

"Stronger" by Kelly Clarkson

"Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve

"Perm" by Bruno Mars

"Tutti Frutti" by Little Richard

"Tiny Dancer" by Elton John

"Mister Blue Sky" by ELO