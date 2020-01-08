Listen: Olympic Gymnast MyKala Skinner Joins The Y98 Morning Show
MyKala Skinner lets you know how you can see her, and the rest of America's top gymnasts, in St. Louis as they try out for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Three-time U.S. Team World Champion Gymnast MyKala Skinner joins The Y98 Morning Show to talk about the upcoming U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics coming to the Enterprise Center on June 25-28 where the U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Team will be named in St. Louis following the competition.
Click Here Ticketmaster.com for ticket information and Click Here for more about the event.