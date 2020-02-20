How Your Favorite Color Makes You Feel

What's your favorite color, and how does that color make you feel?

Researchers asked over 25,000 people all over the world, and had them come up with one word they most associate with their favorite color. Here's what they found...

1. The calmest colors are dark blue, turquoise, and light pink.

2. Turquoise is also associated with cheerfulness. Along with dark yellow and hot pink.

3. Purple, orange, and white bring up feelings of luxury.

4. Red is seen as a positive color. And turquoise also made that list.

5. And blue, red, and orange are associated with strength.

According to the survey, the world's FAVORITE color is a blue-green shade that's basically teal. But it's technically called "Marrs green."

