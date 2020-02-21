How Many Episodes Equals "Binge-Watching"
How many episodes do you have to watch before you're "binge-watching"?
A new survey asked people how many episodes of a show you have to watch before it counts as "binge-watching." And the most common response was THREE. But the answers were all over the place.
8% said two episodes in a row counts . . . 27% said three . . . 22% said four . . . 13% said at least five . . . 5% said six or more . . . and 10% of people don't think it counts as binge-watching until you're doing at least SEVEN episodes in one sitting.
