How Long Do You Want To Live?

Provided you could stay in good health, how old would you want to be when you finally keeled over? Over 2,000 people were polled. And you might think most of us would want to live FOREVER. But it only tied for first with 17% of the vote. Here's what people said...

1. 17% of us would want to live forever.

2. 9% said at least 200 years old.

3. 6% said somewhere between 125 and 200 would be great.

4. 11% said between 100 and 125.

5. 17% said 90 to 100. So that one got as many votes as "forever."

6. 12% said between 80 and 90.

7. 7% said 70 to 80 years old.

8. And 3% of us would rather burn out than fade away. That's how many said they'd like to pack it in before 70.

Men were almost twice as likely to say they want to live forever . . . 21% vs. 12% of women. And young people were much more likely to say "forever" than people over 65.

