"Hangover Day" Company Perk

December 13, 2019
The Audit Lab is a marketing company in Bolton, England.  And their strategy to attract young employees is by offering "HANGOVER DAYS" as a perk.

Basically, if you're hung over, you can call in that morning and work from home for the day instead of going into the office.

A spokeswoman for The Audit Lab says, quote, "It is about honesty, it's about people being able to not lie to their managers . . . we wanted to offer something to younger millennials who typically go out mid-week."

She also says the staff hasn't abused the perk.  Quote, "If people used it two or three times a week and missed important client meetings, then we'd have to [rethink it].  But everyone has been really respectful of it so far." 

