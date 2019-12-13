Great Things That Have Happened On Friday The 13th

It's Friday the 13th, but it's also the holiday season. So let's focus on something positive. Here are four GREAT things that happened on a Friday the 13th.

1. The first heavy metal album was released. Black Sabbath's first album came out on Friday, February 13th, 1970, which many consider the official birth of heavy metal. It reached #23 on the Billboard 200, and "Rolling Stone" considers it one of the best debut albums of all time.

2. We got to play "Super Mario Bros." for the first time. The video game "Super Mario Bros." was released in Japan on Friday, September 13th, 1985. It made its way to America shortly after that.

3. A bunch of great birthdays. Lots of famous people were born on Friday the 13th, including the Olsen twins, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Buscemi, Christopher Plummer, and Darius Rucker.

But one famous person who WASN'T born on Friday the 13th is Alfred Hitchcock . . . it's just a common rumor. He was born on August, 13th, 1899, which was a Sunday.

4. It's the last day before the weekend. If nothing else, just remember: Even Friday the Thirteenths are the last day of the work week. And that makes them a GREAT thing.

